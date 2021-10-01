Adam Lewis missing for Livingstone with fractured metatarsal
By PA Staff
Adam Lewis has dropped out of the Livingston squad to face St Mirren in the cinch Premiership.
The on-loan Liverpool player suffered a fractured metatarsal in training on Monday and faces 12 weeks out.
Craig Sibbald (leg wound) and Jaze Kabia (knee) remain out while Scott Pittman is working to recover his fitness after injury.
St Mirren’s Eamonn Brophy will be available for the trip to West Lothian.
The Buddies striker came off with a head knock against Aberdeen last week but has recovered.
Charles Dunne (hamstring) and Greg Kiltie (knee) remain on the sidelines.
