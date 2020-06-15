Alex Dyer signs two-year Kilmarnock deal after impressing as caretaker manager

Kilmarnock have confirmed Alex Dyer will lead them into the new season after

signing a two-year contract as manager.

Dyer took over on a caretaker basis when Angelo Alessio left in December last

year and was then installed until the end of the season.

Dyer told Killie’s official website: “I’m extremely proud to continue as

manager of this wonderful football club and I thank the board of directors for

the faith they’ve shown me.

“My passion and desire to lead this club and team has been strengthened during these recent months away from football and I’m looking forward to start working with the team again as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Dyer first arrived at Rugby Park as Steve Clarke’s assistant in October 2017 and the pair enjoyed huge success together, achieving record points totals with a European spot clinched before the manger left to take over Scotland in May last year.

The former Charlton and Crystal Palace player remained in his position when Angelo Alessio took over but was largely sidelined and the Italian was sacked in December.

Dyer took over on a caretaker basis for three games, all defeats, before being installed until the end of the season. Killie finished eighth in the abridged Scottish Premiership season and Dyer now gets the chance to do the job on a long-term basis.

The 56-year-old said: “I’ve always enjoyed a close bond with the fans and I’ve been blown away by how they’ve continued to show their support during the shutdown.

Dyer has proved popular with the Killie players (PA)

“This season, starting out without supporters in the stadium, will be unlike any other that I’ve ever known but that continued sense of togetherness can help carry us through until we’re able to reunite at Rugby Park.”

Majority shareholder Billy Bowie added: “Alex stepped up to provide stability at a crucial time last season and as we prepare for a new campaign, we believe that continuity combined with his understanding of the club will be critical as we face the challenges ahead.

“Working closely with our head of football operations (James Fowler), Alex is passionate about creating opportunities for our young players to progress to the first team and he has already started to shape the squad by securing contract extensions for key players.

“As a board, we will support him as much as we possibly can when the transfer window opens.

Massimo Donati, right, earlier departed (PA)

“This will be a season like no other and the unity and support that we’ve seen from everyone in the Killie family will be equally important throughout this campaign.”

The club earlier confirmed Massimo Donati was leaving the coaching staff “by mutual consent”.

The former Celtic midfielder joined Killie last summer as part of Alessio’s coaching team and continued under Dyer.