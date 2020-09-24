Alex Iwobi confident Everton can challenge in all competitions this season

Alex Iwobi insists progress in the Carabao Cup has given Everton the confidence to attack every competition after their 100 per cent start to the season under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffees’ 5-2 third-round win over Fleetwood – the first time in the club’s history they have won back-to-back matches by that scoreline – made it four wins from four in this campaign.

Two victories in the Premier League and two in the cup mean it is also the first time since 1978-79 that Everton have won their opening quartet of domestic matches.

Confidence is high at Goodison Park and midfielder Iwobi sees no reason why they cannot attack their fourth-round tie at home to West Ham next week.

“It shows the confidence and the quality we have, and the strength in depth,” Iwobi, one of six changes to the team at Fleetwood, told everton.tv.

“We were able to rotate the team and got a performance so it shows we have a good team for the season.

“We’re targeting every competition. We now move on to the next round and hopefully we can beat West Ham as well.”

Iwobi completed his first full 90 minutes since December at Highbury – and scored his first goal in over a year – and after a delayed introduction to the campaign due to a minor injury, he is looking to get back up to speed.

With competition for places increased following the summer arrivals of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, he knows pitch time is important.

“It’s good experience for me to build fitness and I’m ready for all competitions so it’s good of the manager to give me this opportunity,” he added.

“It’s always good to score but the main thing is the team goes through to the next round. I’m glad I was able to help.

“Everyone wants to play and I’m trying my best to play in all competitions – hopefully I can give the manager a headache and play as much as I can.”