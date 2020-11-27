Alloa boss Peter Grant hoping Jon Robertson passes fitness test

Alloa manager Peter Grant hopes to have Jon Robertson available for Saturday’s Betfred Cup clash with Hearts.

The midfielder went off early in the second half of Alloa’s 3-0 defeat at Tynecastle on Tuesday with a hamstring issue.

Hearts could again be without two wingers when they travel to the Indodrill Stadium.

Josh Ginnelly is back in training after a thigh injury but the game might come too soon while Elliott Frear misses out again with a hamstring problem.

Peter Haring is expected to shake off a knock he suffered in Tuesday’s league win over the Wasps while Andy Irving is set to return following a head knock.