Andrew Considine believes Stephen Glass’ intensity will benefit Aberdeen

Andrew Considine feels the intensity of training sessions under new Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass have been a “shock to the system”.

But the Dons defender is confident the new approach and the manager’s arrival will energise the team for their Scottish Cup clash with Livingston.

Glass has made an impact since coming out of quarantine and meeting his new players on Wednesday and Considine expects fans to see the difference in Saturday’s fourth-round tie.

Considine said: “We had a meeting that morning and watched a few videos of how he expects us to play, in and out of possession, and what he expects of us – more intensity, more energy. Then it was straight out to the training park and working on it, which we have done all week.

“He is demanding more energy in our press, more intensity, and a lot more forward movement. Already in training it has been a lot tougher.

“There’s not a lot of time for rest in between sessions, you are constantly on the go and it’s high-tempo stuff.

“It’s a bit of a shock to the system, but they feel it’s what we need as players and a team to go and attack teams. Even with a couple of days under our belt, the boys feel energised and ready to go.

“As well, when any new manager comes in, you want to impress. You can see already the boys are really at it in training, eager to impress, and each and every one of us have had to hit that reset button. Everybody now has a chance of playing.

“He has watched all the games this season so he has a fair idea of team selection but we are all on the same level now, we have all got to impress.

“I suppose a lot of nervous energy comes into it, when a new manager comes in.

“You know your place isn’t safe any more. Your place isn’t safe anyway because you can have a couple of bad games and you’re out, but when a new manager comes in, a lot can change.

“He will have his own ideas and his own players that he wants to bring in. Everybody has something to prove and we will be under the eagle eye of the manager.”

Considine expects an instant impact for the Pittodrie clash on Saturday evening.

“There’s been a clear intent from the manager in how intense he wants us to play, mostly in our press and when we are going after teams,” the 34-year-old said.

“It’s all about high energy. I have no doubts we have those energy levels in us. It’s keeping it up for 90 minutes and doing well but the main thing is we get a result.

“The way Livingston play, it could turn into a bit of a scrappy game. It will be tough but once we get the ball down and play the way we can, I feel we are good enough to get a result.”