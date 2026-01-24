Is Man City vs Wolves on TV? Live streams, watch online as Premier League title hopefuls look for a reaction against Wanderers

Watch Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today as Pep Guardiola's team look to bounce back from derby disappointment to close the gap at the top of the table. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers key information • Date: Saturday, 24 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Title chasers Man City responded to injuries to defenders Ruben Dias, John Stones and Josko Gvardiol by signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, forking out early to bring him in despite his contract expiring in the summer.

One defender they hope to welcome back on Saturday is Matheus Nunes. The Portuguese right-back missed City's last two matches with the flu but could be in contention to face his former club, Wolves, at the Etihad Stadium.

Is Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers on TV in the UK?

Man City vs Wolves is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in the US

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers and several other Premier League games will be available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Is there a Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers free live stream?

There is no dedicated free coverage of Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers but Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get much value from sticking around.

Watch Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Man City vs Wolves: Premier League preview

Guardiola knows that the Premier League title is the only benchmark that really means anything to modern Man City and Saturday is another opportunity to serve notice on leaders Arsenal by closing the gap to four points.

City haven't been convincing. In seven matches since the turn of the year, they've put 10 goals past Exeter City and won away at Newcastle United.

Points have been dropped both at home and away, most recently in back to back away matches against Manchester United in the Premier League and Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

Their last home league win was against West Ham United just before Christmas, the last time Erling Haaland scored twice. He's scored once since then in all competitions.

Tickets

By Haaland's standards, that can be considered a drought. Wolves boss Rob Edwards wouldn't admit it, but there's a good chance he knows what's coming next.

The former Luton Town manager has improved the results of the Black Country club in recent weeks but they remain the only club in the division with an average goal difference lower than -1 per game.

Wolves have picked up. They're undefeated in four in the league but still have just eight points, and most fans will likely count this fixture among very few free hits in a season full of must-wins.

Their woes, in the context of this season at least, began with a 4-0 defeat against City at Molineux. Haaland scored twice that Saturday teatime. Good luck, Rob.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

The chasm between City and Wolves has become a little smaller lately, but it's still a chasm. We wouldn't be surprised if Wolves gave their hosts a game but we're predicting a comfortable win to catch Arsenal's attention.