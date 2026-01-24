Is Burnley vs Spurs on TV? Live streams, kick-off time, preview for Premier League clash

Watch Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today, as FourFourTwo takes you through all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Burnley vs Spurs: key information • Date: Saturday 24 January 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Burnley made it three games unbeaten with a 1-1 draw at Liverpool, following up on their FA Cup hammering of Millwall the week before.

Games are coming thick and fast for the Clarets, with time running out in their bid for Premier League survival.

Tottenham saw off Borussia Dortmund in midweek to help ease pressure on under-fire manager Thomas Frank.

Matters were helped when the German side were reduced to ten men, as Daniel Svensson was sent off, but goals from Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke saw the Lilywhites waltz to a 2-0 win.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Burnley vs Spurs online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Burnley vs Spurs on TV in the UK?

Burnley vs Spurs falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

You can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Burnley vs Spurs in the US

Burnley vs Spurs is available to watch in the United States via USA Network.

To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Burnley vs Spurs in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs Spurs through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch Burnley vs Spurs from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I still get tickets for Burnley vs Spurs?

Tickets are still available for Burnley vs Spurs via our friends at Seat Unique.

Burnley vs Spurs: Premier League preview

Burnley were good value for their point at Anfield, with Marcus Edwards scoring again for Parker's side.

Performances of late have been better for the Clarets, but there is still a huge uphill task ahead of them if they want to ensure safety this season.

Eight points is the gap needed to make up between now and May, with 16 games left to go.

Spurs are statistically much better away from home, losing just three times away from North London in the Premier League this season, and that in itself may worry Burnley.

Spurs' morale-boosting win against Dortmund means some pressure has been relieved momentarily on Frank.

Suggestion was that the Tottenham board were considering a change after last weekend's defeat against West Ham, and defeat in this one again may heighten those rumours.

Solanke scoring will be a huge boost for the hosts, given his continuous injury problems this season.

The former Bournemouth man hasn't started a Premier League game this term and could do so on Saturday, as he aims to help his side in front of goal in the second half of 2025/26.

Burnley vs Spurs: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 1-3 Spurs

Spurs are much better on their travels and we think it may be another defeat for Parker's side at Turf Moor.