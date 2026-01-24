How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV coverage, preview for Saturday evening Premier League kick-off
Andoni Iraola's side are unbeaten in their last two Premier League games and face Liverpool on Saturday evening - here's how to watch the game wherever you are in the world
Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the Premier League today, with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.
• Date: Saturday 24 January 2025
• Kick-off time: 17:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET
• Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Bournemouth earned a point at Brighton last weekend, with Marcus Tavernier's penalty cancelled out by Charalampos Kostoulas's added-time penalty.
That resulted followed an FA Cup defeat at Newcastle on penalties, but the Cherries did beat Spurs beforehand, meaning it's now two Premier League games without defeat.
Liverpool beat Marseille 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek and comes into this clash unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions.
Arne Slot's side are on an impressive run and whilst retaining their Premier League crown looks unlikely, a top-four finish is still well within reach.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the UK
Bournemouth vs Liverpool will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday evening.
Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT UK time.
Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports
£35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.
Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the US
Across the pond in the United States, Bournemouth vs Liverpool will be shown on USA Network.
To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.
Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool from anywhere
Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.
Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.
NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.
Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Preview
It still remains to be seen how Bournemouth deal in the post-Antoine Semenyo era.
The Ghana international joined Manchester City earlier this month, and the Cherries have splashed £10.4m on 20-year-old Hungarian midfielder Alex Toth.
Bournemouth lost both Tavernier and Amine Adli to injury issues in the draw with Brighton, and Iraola has admitted that the former will be out for "some time" with a hamstring issue.
Tavernier joins Will Dennis (ankle), Enes Unal (groin), David Brooks (ankle), Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh) and Justin Kluivert (knee) in the infirmary, but Adli will seemingly be fine to feature.
Liverpool look back to their best of late and won again in midweek in the south of France.
Mohamed Salah returned and played the whole game against the Ligue 1 outfit at the Orange Velodrome. It remains to be seen whether that continues on the south coast this weekend.
The Reds do have five teams hot on their heels battling for UEFA Champions League qualification as we approach the back end of the season.
Alexander Isak (calf), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain on the sidelines.
Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool
It's hard to see past Slot's men this weekend, especially given their form of late.
