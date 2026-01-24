How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV coverage, preview for Saturday evening Premier League kick-off

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the Premier League today, with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.

Bournemouth earned a point at Brighton last weekend, with Marcus Tavernier's penalty cancelled out by Charalampos Kostoulas's added-time penalty.

That resulted followed an FA Cup defeat at Newcastle on penalties, but the Cherries did beat Spurs beforehand, meaning it's now two Premier League games without defeat.

Liverpool beat Marseille 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek and comes into this clash unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions.

Arne Slot's side are on an impressive run and whilst retaining their Premier League crown looks unlikely, a top-four finish is still well within reach.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the UK

Bournemouth vs Liverpool will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday evening.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT UK time.

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the US

Across the pond in the United States, Bournemouth vs Liverpool will be shown on USA Network.

To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on Stan Sport.

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Preview

It still remains to be seen how Bournemouth deal in the post-Antoine Semenyo era.

The Ghana international joined Manchester City earlier this month, and the Cherries have splashed £10.4m on 20-year-old Hungarian midfielder Alex Toth.

Bournemouth lost both Tavernier and Amine Adli to injury issues in the draw with Brighton, and Iraola has admitted that the former will be out for "some time" with a hamstring issue.

Tavernier joins Will Dennis (ankle), Enes Unal (groin), David Brooks (ankle), Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh) and Justin Kluivert (knee) in the infirmary, but Adli will seemingly be fine to feature.

Liverpool look back to their best of late and won again in midweek in the south of France.

Mohamed Salah returned and played the whole game against the Ligue 1 outfit at the Orange Velodrome. It remains to be seen whether that continues on the south coast this weekend.

The Reds do have five teams hot on their heels battling for UEFA Champions League qualification as we approach the back end of the season.

Alexander Isak (calf), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool

It's hard to see past Slot's men this weekend, especially given their form of late.