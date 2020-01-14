Andy Robertson insists Liverpool care only about the Premier League title and not "irrelevant" records

Andy Robertson insists Liverpool are fully focused on winning the Premier League title this term.

Jurgen Klopp's side are 14 points clear at the top of the table after winning 20 of their first 21 encounters this season, which represents the best ever start to a campaign in any of Europe's top five leagues.

Liverpool also have Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run in their sights, having now gone 38 matches without defeat in the Premier League following Saturday's 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

But Robertson says he and his team-mates only care about winning silverware, as the Reds seek to win their first league championship since 1990.

"For us, they are irrelevant," he told Liverpool's official website. “Yes, if we break records on the way, fine, great, but we will look at that [only] if we get a trophy.

“Because last season we broke records in terms of clean sheets and ended up empty-handed in the Premier League. Records don’t mean anything unless they get you the end goal, hopefully this season it will [come].

"This league is so hard. Maybe sometimes we’ve made it look easy but believe me, it’s not – it’s so hard to perform against every team that wants to beat you.

“The longer the run goes on, the more everyone wants to beat you – ‘we beat Liverpool’ or whatever. We don’t take anything for granted. We are not celebrating in there that we are champions.

“We are just celebrating a nice win just now. Long may that continue and then in May maybe we can start to celebrate.”

Liverpool will host arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday, when their lead at the top could stand at 11 points if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Klopp's side will also hope to replicate United's 1998/99 Treble season by winning the Champions League and FA Cup as well as the Premier League title.

