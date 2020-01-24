Antoine Griezmann vows to make history alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he will need to work hard to "write history" at Barcelona.

The Frenchman has had a mixed start to his career at the Camp Nou, although he has now scored seven goals in his last 11 appearances in all competitions.

The former Atletico Madrid man has been deployed in a central role with Luis Suarez currently sidelined with injury.

And Griezmann says he wants to continue improving as Barcelona target success in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

"It's a pride thing, I'm very happy to be at Barcelona. My father is very happy to see his son playing at Barcelona," he told DAZN.

“I want to write the history of this club. I have to work to do it, I have to work to be important for this club.

"I hope to improve both in goals and assists. I'm adapting, trying to learn as much about the tactics as possible.

“I feel very good, physically and mentally. I really want to work. I really want to improve.”

Griezmann added that he is relishing the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi, who won his sixth Ballon d'Or last year.

And while describing his time at Atletico as a "beautiful experience", the France international says he is now playing for the world's leading club.

“Leo is the strongest player in the world and it's nice to share the pitch with him," he added.

“I try to understand his movements and move well when he has the ball to have a better connection.

"The fans, Cholo Simeone, team-mates, it was a beautiful experience, at the moment the best of my career.

Now I'm at Barcelona, the best club in the world. It's a new challenge, game and a new style, that's why I'm settling in little by little.

“I think we have to compete in all competitions, try to win everything.”

