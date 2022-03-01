Arbroath draw again as Partick Thistle force stalemate at Gayfield Park
By PA Sport Staff published
Cinch Championship leaders Arbroath were held to a fourth consecutive draw by Partick Thistle on Tuesday.
Arbroath took the lead in the sixth minute through Colin Hamilton’s excellent strike and they would have made it two but for a flying save from Jamie Sneddon, who tipped Bobby Linn’s free-kick onto a post.
The visitors to Gayfield Park seized the initiative in the second half, though, and an angled shot from Ciaran McKenna in the 60th minute earned them a 1-1 draw.
The result means Arbroath are one point ahead of Kilmarnock while the Jags sit fourth, nine points off their rivals.
