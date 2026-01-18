‘I don’t know if Cristiano understood the ramifications of his meeting with Donald Trump’ Louis Saha on Ronaldo’s White House encounter

The Portuguese icon met with the President of the United States at the White House in November

U.S. President Donald Trump, Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico, and Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, pose for a selfie with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC
Donald Trump has placed himself front and centre of this summer's World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been a long time since Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence was restricted to merely what he did on the football pitch.

The 40-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid man is one of the biggest personal global brands on the planet, with his every move scrutinised.

Saha on Ronaldo's Trump meeting

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is set to play in this summer's World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The perennially controversial Trump is perhaps one of the few figures in the world who is more talked about than Ronaldo, so it perhaps shouldn’t be a surprise that the two broke bread ahead of this summer’s World Cup, which is being played in North America.

Donald’s 19-year-old son Barron is a big fan of the forward, but the decision to meet with the most divisive politician of modern times raised the eyebrows of one of Ronaldo’s ex-team-mates.

US President Donald Trump (L) holds a football as he speaks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Global Chief Executive Officers dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ronaldo met up with Trump last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was surprised Cristiano chose to do that, it’s something new for him,” his former Manchester United team-mate Louis Saha admitted.

“I remember when he pushed two bottles of soft drink away at a press conference once and it caused a storm, so he’s always had the ability to influence the wider world.”

That occasion saw Ronaldo move aside Coca-Cola bottles which had been strategically placed in front of him at Euro 2020. Ronaldo instead held up a bottle of water and this caused Coca-Cola’s market value to plummet by around £3bn.

This was a reminder of how even a small gesture can have a huge knock-on effect.

“I don’t know if Cristiano understood the ramifications of that visit,” Saha ponders of his photo opportunity with Trump.

“It might be taken as an endorsement of some of Trump’s policies, and he might not have meant it to come across like that.”

Ronaldo will be back in the United States in the summer, when his Portugal side take on Colombia, Uzbekistan and a play-off winner in their group stage matches which will be split between in Houston and Miami.

