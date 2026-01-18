How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton: Live streams, TV info and preview for Premier League clash in the Midlands

Watch Aston Villa vs Everton today in the Premier League, as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa vs Everton: key information • Date: Sunday 18 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Aston Villa advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a spirited away success at Spurs last weekend.

Everton crashed out on penalties against Sunderland, and the Toffees will be bidding for a response in the Midlands.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Villa vs Everton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton in the UK

Aston Villa vs Everton is the second instalment in Sky Sports' 'Super Sunday' and the game kicks off at 4:30 pm UK time.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and can also be streamed by Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports+ platform and the Sky Go app.

Aston Villa vs Everton is the second instalment in Sky Sports' 'Super Sunday' and the game kicks off at 4:30 pm UK time.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and can also be streamed by Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports+ platform and the Sky Go app.

Watch Aston Villa vs Everton in the US

Aston Villa vs Everton is one of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on USA Network.

If you don't have cable, you can watch online with a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Everton through Stan Sport.

Football fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Everton through Stan Sport.

Watch Aston Villa vs Everton from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo's tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Can I still get tickets to Aston Villa vs Everton?

Aston Villa vs Everton: Premier League preview

Aston Villa have still only lost four times in the Premier League so far this season and the Villans are good value for their third-placed position at present.

There has been some movement in terms of transfers in the Midlands this week, with Donyell Mallen heading to Roma in order to try and achieve more game time before this summer's World Cup.

Ollie Watkins is back amongst the goals and will be looking to build on his tally of seven against Everton this weekend.

Everton were dumped out of the FA Cup on penalties at home against Sunderland, with David Moyes still without his star man.

Iliman Ndiaye's Senegal are into the final of the Africa Cup of Nations and will face host nation Morocco in a huge game on Sunday.

Idrissa Gueye is also still involved too, and the Toffees will need their other stars to step up if they have any chance of beating Unai Emery's side.

Aston Villa vs Everton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton

A tight and nervy game will be won by the hosts, who have an imperious home record this season.