How to watch Senegal vs Morocco: Live streams, TV channels, watch the AFCON final for free in the UK

It's a huge contest as Senegal takes on Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final

Watch the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as Senegal takes on Morocco, with FourFourTwo bringing you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Senegal vs Morocco: key information • Date: Sunday 18 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 20:00 local • Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat • TV & Streaming: E4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4.com (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

It all comes down to this, the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal are looking to upset the apple cart as they face hosts Morocco, with everything against them in Rabat.

Morocco will be backed by over 50,000 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, bidding to claim only their second crown.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Senegal vs Morocco online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Senegal vs Morocco for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Senegal vs Morocco for free thanks to Channel 4.

TV viewers will find the AFCON final on the E4 freeview TV channel, while those who prefer to stream online can head to the Channel 4 website.

Senegal vs Morocco free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming on the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Senegal vs Morocco from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Channel 4 streaming

Is Senegal vs Morocco on TV in the US?

Fans in the US can watch Senegal vs Morocco on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 15:00 ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Senegal vs Morocco in Africa

Senegal vs Morocco will be shown live on Canal+ in Senegal and on beINSports in Morocco.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Senegal vs Morocco: Preview

Senegal will be up against it from minute one in Rabat and have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the showpiece event.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly is set to miss out due to suspension, meaning they will have to do so without their colossal defender at the back.

That puts extra onus on Senegal's forward players, especially the duo of Sadio Mane and Iliman Ndiaye.

Mane, ex-Liverpool, scored the vital winner against Egypt in the semi-finals and will be hoping to lead his nation to glory once again.

Morocco are looking to become champions for the first time since 1976.

The last time they reached this stage was when they came so agonisingly close in a final defeat against Tunisia in 2004.

Brahim Diaz blanked for the first time at the tournament as they emerged winners against Nigeria, only by the finest margin in the semi-finals via penalties.

The Real Madrid man will be hoping to help steer his country to victory, in what could be an all-timer in Rabat.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Senegal 1-3 Morocco

We saw how important the home advantage was in the semi-finals, so we think it's Morocco to lift the trophy on Sunday.