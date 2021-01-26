Armand Gnanduillet scores twice on debut as Hearts get revenge over Raith

Hearts gained instant revenge for Saturday’s home defeat to Raith Rovers with a 4-0 victory in the Scottish Championship return at Stark’s Park.

First-half goals from Liam Boyce and Euan Henderson had the leaders in control and debutant Armand Gnanduillet came off the bench to net twice late on, after the hosts had had Regan Hendry dismissed.

Hearts, beaten 3-2 at Tynecastle on Saturday, started brightly and Jamie Walker brought a good save out of Rovers goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald, before Mihai Popescu went close.

The visitors took the lead in the 36th minute when Boyce, who netted both Hearts’ goals on Saturday, fired powerfully home after playing a one-two with Michael Smith.

Henderson doubled the advantage three minutes later, calmly converting a corner at the far post.

And the hosts’ task was made even harder soon after when Hendry was dismissed for a challenge on Andy Halliday.

Gnanduillet came on just before the hour mark, as a replacement for Boyce, and he got off the mark with six minutes remaining, blasting in a loose ball after MacDonald had denied Smith.

And the new recruit was celebrating a double in added time when he headed in a Walker corner.