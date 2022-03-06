Wonder goals propel Arsenal past Watford and into Premier League top four

Arsenal held off a late charge from Watford to win 3-2 and climb into the top four of the Premier League on an afternoon of wonder goals.

Martin Odegaard set the tone at Vicarage Road by finishing off a flowing team move but Cucho Hernandez quickly responded with a phenomenal bicycle kick.

Bukayo Saka restored Arsenal's advantage on the half-hour mark after playing a one-two with Alexandre Lacazette.

A stunning curler from Gabriel Martinelli after the break, aided by some quick thinking from makeshift ball boy Mikel Arteta, looked to have sealed the win for Arsenal but a late strike from Moussa Sissoko ensured a tense finish.

The Gunners rode out the storm to move above Manchester United in fourth place and they have two games in hand on the Red Devils.