Arsenal report: Dominic Calvert-Lewin set to become Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement in the summer

Arsenal are set to make Dominic Calvert-Lewin their marquee summer signing, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replaced as the first-choice no.9.

That's according to multiple reports in the wake of the Gunners' frustrating 3-2 loss to Manchester United, in which Aubameyang was widely criticised for the way he led the line.

Mikel Arteta has well-documented struggles up top in his team. Skipper Aubameyang, 32, has been on a downward spiral ever since signing a new three-year contract last season and though he's scoring more this term and pressing with more intensity, Arteta sees replacing him in the long-term as a necessity.

Second-choice forward and fellow leader in the since, Alexandre Lacazette, has flitted in and out of the first XI. The Frenchman lacks physicality and mobility and with his contract running down, it is likely he will leave for free next summer.

Eddie Nketiah has told the club that he won't sign another deal - leaving him to also walk for free next year - while Gabriel Martinelli has struggled with injuries. Folarin Balogun still playing a part in Arsenal's under-23 set-up and is likely to go on loan in January.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin represents a Premier League-proven option.

The Everton striker has been out on the treatment table for much of the season but has established himself as one of the best strikers available to England, going to Euro 2020 in the summer. The forward thrived under Carlo Ancelotti last season and can play either alone or in a front two.

With Arsenal moving towards a younger, English core in their squad, the 24-year-old Sheffield-born forward would be well within the scope of Arteta's transfer ethos. Cost may be an issue, however, with the Toffees unlikely to want to sell one of their most prized assets.

Arsenal face Everton away on Monday night.