Everything we know about the new Liverpool documentary

Liverpool's final season under Jurgen Klopp is set to be made into a 'fly on the wall' documentary.

Liverpool's rollercoaster final season under Jurgen Klopp is due to be turned into a documentary, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the action at Anfield.

The production of the eight-part series, produced by Lorton Entertainment, offers a fitting tribute to the Premier League and Champions League-winning manager, who will end his nine-year spell in charge at the end of this season.

