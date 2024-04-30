Everything we know about the new Liverpool documentary

Liverpool's rollercoaster final season under Jurgen Klopp is due to be turned into a documentary, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the action at Anfield.

The production of the eight-part series, produced by Lorton Entertainment, offers a fitting tribute to the Premier League and Champions League-winning manager, who will end his nine-year spell in charge at the end of this season.

Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years. (Image credit: Alamy)

What will the Liverpool documentary cover?

Following on from the success of the 'All or Nothing' Amazon series which featured clubs such as Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, the documentary is believed to look away from the field at the cultural impact of Liverpool Football Club.

It is believed the focus will be away from big names on the pitch and more on the dressing room atmosphere, community and the crop of young talent looking to break into Klopp's first-team plans.

The emotion of Klopp's final months in charge will no doubt take the driving seat, however, with fans and players alike reflecting on the impact the German manager has had on their footballing lives.

From the highs of the Carabao Cup success to the end of season implosion, the documentary promises to be an enthralling watch from fans of any club.

Liverpool fans hold up a banner dedicated to manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Reds' FA Cup tie against Norwich City after the news that the German will leave the Anfield club at the end of the season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How can I watch the documentary?

Good question, and one that can't yet be answered. The main issue surrounding the documentary at the time of writing is that no streaming services have yet secured the rights to broadcast.

Disney+ were, and still are, believed to be leading the race to secure ownership rights, although no such deal is in place just yet.

When is it expected to be released?

The documentary was initially expected to be released in August 2024 to align with the start of the new Premier League season.

However, while this has not yet been denied, the lack of ownership confirmation means this timeframe is not yet confirmed either.

