Gary Neville makes shock admission about Arsenal in Premier League title race

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Gary Neville has made a prediction that could shock Arsenal fans in their Premier League title battle with Manchester City

Gary Neville during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Neville has made some surprising comments about how Arsenal could fare in the remainder of the Premier League season, as they go toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the title race. 

Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 on Sunday to ensure they stayed ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race by a point, though Pep Guardiola's side does have a game in hand on the Gunners. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 