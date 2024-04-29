Gary Neville makes shock admission about Arsenal in Premier League title race

Gary Neville has made some surprising comments about how Arsenal could fare in the remainder of the Premier League season, as they go toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the title race.

Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 on Sunday to ensure they stayed ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race by a point, though Pep Guardiola's side does have a game in hand on the Gunners.

With three games left to play for Arsenal, against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Everton, Neville has made a bold prediction about how the conclusion of their campaign could pan out.

Arsenal have recovered in recent games (Image credit: Getty Images)

"You never know what is going to happen at Old Trafford and Old Trafford can be a graveyard for teams," Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast. "Even with the way Manchester United are at the moment, you have to regard that as a massive match and a big game.

"Teams have won at Old Trafford that have been in the bottom half of the table, but teams in the top half of the table have gone there and struggled.

"Liverpool famously in the last month or two have lost an FA Cup quarter-final there and they drew in the league and that was probably the start of Liverpool's downfall in terms of where they are now [compared to where they were then], in terms of dropping out of the title race and getting knocked out of the FA Cup."

Neville backs Arsenal to beat Man United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neville added: "You can never underestimate a game at Old Trafford. If you look at a collection of matches it can be overwhelming, but if you look at the form that Arsenal have been in and the defensive stability they have had, it's not because of team errors [that they conceded two goals against Spurs].

"I think they will achieve a 100 per cent record. The one doubt is the Old Trafford game. It will all depend for me on how City do in the next week or two as well."

As the former Manchester United full-back suggests, Manchester City's games against Wolves, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham could have a bigger impact on the destination of the title. With the FA Cup final not coming until after the end of the Premier League season, and with them already out of the Champions League, Manchester City will inevitably focus solely on beating Arsenal in the title race.

