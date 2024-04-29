Premier League clubs vote for new salary cap rules in bid to curb spending

By Joe Mewis
published

Premier League sides have voted over proposals that will see spending 'anchored'


The Premier League trophy (Image credit: Getty)

Premier League clubs have voted in principle to introduce a spending cap in an effort to curb escalating transfer fees and wages across the competition. 

After exploring a number of methods to limit spending among its 20 teams, the issue was debated in a Premier League meeting today, with an agreement reached in principle that will anchor spending to the television earnings of the bottom club. 

