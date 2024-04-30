Liverpool have decided on Mohamed Salah future amid Jurgen Klopp row

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future is believed to have been finalised following a public fallout with manager Jurgen Klopp last weekend.

The duo were seen arguing on the touchline as Salah was waiting to come on as a substitute with the game tied at 2-2.

The Egyptian was unable to swing the game back in Liverpool's failure as the Reds failed to win for the fifth time in the last seven matches.

Salah and Klopp appeared to argue at the London stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salah has been subject to intense interest from teams in Saudi Arabia for over a year, with many expecting him to move clubs last summer.

That same interest has continued ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with Al-Ittihad named as one of the leaders in the race for his signature.

However, according to The Athletic, Liverpool are believed to be planning for next season with Salah still firmly part of the squad.

The 31-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League's greatest-ever players since his move from Roma in 2017.

The forward has hit 20 league goals in all but two full campaigns in a Liverpool shirt, reaching 19 in 2019/20 and 2022/23, picking up the PFA Player of the Year award on two seperate occassions.

Salah with the PFA Player of the Year award. (Image credit: PA)

With Jurgen Klopp's reign coming to an end this season, Liverpool will need to count on the ability and experience of players like Salah at the beginning of their new era.

