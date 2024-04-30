Bastian Schweinsteiger explains why Pep Guardiola never won the Champions at Bayern Munich: 'Maybe he didn’t have the club’s DNA'

By Chris Flanagan
published

The former Germany midfielder tells FFT why the club couldn’t reach the ultimate glory under Guardiola

Pep Guardiola won the Bundesliga in all three of his seasons at Bayern Munich, but Bastian Schweinsteiger thinks a stylistic clash may have been part of the reason why he never won the Champions League at the club.

Guardiola has managed only three clubs during his career – winning the Champions League twice with Barcelona, and once with Manchester City, but never quite achieving the feat at Bayern.

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from more than 20 countries, in places as varied as Ivory Coast and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, AFCON and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.