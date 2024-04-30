Man United's three untouchables revealed as club to listen to offers for 'most of squad': report

Manchester United are reportedly ready for an ‘ultra-flexible’ approach to their summer transfer window with only a handful of their first-team players off limits.

The Telegraph report that financial constraints, the lack of Champions League revenue and a need to reshape their squad mean that the club will keep a ‘very open mind’ when it comes to selling first-team players.

This summer’s transfer window is the first where Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team will be driving the club’s football operations, with the recruitment of a right-sided centre-back, central midfielder and striker a priority.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

But to do this, they will need to raise money through sales in order to meet the Premier League’s profit and sustainability limits after the club splurged £555million over the past three summers.

Marcus Rashford is cited as an example of a player that the club would consider selling for the right offer, as they look to judge each offer on its own merits.

There will, however, be a trio of players that will be off-limits this summer.

Young trio Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are seen at Old Trafford as the building blocks for the Red Devils’ future and the club will not entertain any offers for them.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are also players that club will actively look to offload in the coming months.

Jadon Sancho has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund since January and the club will look to find a permanent suitor for him.

Antony has failed to live up to his £85million price tag since his September 2022 arrival, while Mason Greenwood, who is on loan at La Liga side Girona, is another player who they will look to move on.

The Saudi Pro League could also prove to be another lever the club hopes to pull on, especially for older players on high wages, such as Casemiro, who has two years left on his £350,000-a-week deal.

This weekend’s 1-1 draw with Burnley ended their slim mathematical hopes of Champions League qualification, with under-fire Erik ten Hag’s side facing a battle with Newcastle for a Europa League spot.

Next month’s FA Cup final against Manchester City is their other potential route to Europe’s secondary club competition.

More Manchester United stories

7 big-name managers who could have new jobs next season

Arsenal and Manchester United set for £55m transfer battle over England star: report

Manchester United star to leave in ‘sensational deal’, ahead of rebuild: report