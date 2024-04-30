Chelsea 'make contact' for Mauricio Pochettino replacement, as Blues explore alternative options: report

Chelsea have started sounding out potential replacements for Mauricio Pochettino from across Europe, with one report suggesting the club has even made contact with one target.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge in July 2023, Pochettino has had plenty of lows and a few highs. He managed to reach a League Cup final but faced criticism for failing to overcome a youthful Liverpool side, while FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City caused more Wembley heartbreak.

In the Premier League, things haven't been going amazingly, either. Chelsea are currently 9th and outside of the European places as things stand, after inconsistent performances under the 52-year-old. As a result, the club have started looking elsewhere.

Pochettino has faced criticism (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Calciomercato journalist Elenora Trotta, Chelsea made an initial enquiry for Bologna's Thiago Motta about potentially becoming the new manager at Stamford Bridge.

Trotta added that Chelsea haven't progressed in negotiations with the Italian boss, though, suggesting that Motta already has an agreement in place with Juventus to take over from Max Allegri at the end of the season.

Motta has impressed in his short managerial career, most recently with Bologna in Serie A. Bologna are currently fourth in the table and on course to qualify for the Champions League next season, with Motta's attacking approach having revolutionised the club's fortunes this term.

Chelsea contacted Thiago Motta (Image credit: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

But, with the former Italian international unreceptive to the approach from Chelsea, the Blues have started to look elsewhere.

Chelsea's players seem keen on the Argentine remaining at the helm, though, with Marc Cucurella highlighting the squad's stance after their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa: “When we lose 5-0, I don’t think the manager can do anything," Cucurella said. "I think it is more about us (the players), about our attitude. He has helped a lot of us, he has good communication skills, and the team supports him. We are in a good way."

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely that Chelsea will get rid of Pochettino after just a season in charge. While things may not have worked out how the hierarchy would've wanted so far, there have been signs of improvement within a young squad that is still improving and getting to grips with Premier League football.

