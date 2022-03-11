Arsenal report: Joao Felix could be set for Emirates Stadium

Arsenal want Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix – and could lure him to north London this summer.

Felix signed for Atletico from Benfica back in 2019, following Antoine Griezmann's nine-figure move to Barcelona, away from the Wanda Metropolitano. Back then, Atleti paid well over £100m for the forward in the belief that he would become a key building block for the club.

But things haven't quite panned out that way. Felix has impressed in spells but is rumoured to have had spats with Diego Simeone – and his tally of just 18 league goals in three years in the Spanish capital has led many to criticise the Argentinian manager's style of play, despite winning a LaLiga title in that time.

The forward would no doubt benefit from a more positive approach, however. football.london report that Arsenal are in the market for two forwards, linking the Portuguese with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Felix could function as a lone no.9 for the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta looking to mould him into the complete striker he seeks for his team, or play on the left with Gabriel Martinelli tasked with leading the line. Arteta has also played with a 4-2-3-1 – and Felix could play as a no.10.

Atletico aren't likely to sell the 22-year-old without a big bid coming in, however. Felix is under contract until 2026 and Arsenal would have to pay a substantial fee in order to prise the player away from Spain.

Felix is valued at around £54m by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

DEADLINE DAY Barcelona boss Xavi warned NOT to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

PAUL MERSON Arsenal legend tells club to SELL Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe this summer

TRANSFER RUMOURS Gunners could lose out on 'next Zlatan' as Barcelona prepare to spend big again