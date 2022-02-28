Arsenal legend tells club to SELL Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe this summer

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has sensationally claimed that Arsenal should be looking to get rid of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in the summer in a worst-case scenario.

The Hale End graduates have been two of the Gunners' biggest stars this season, breaking into the first team in recent seasons and becoming fan favourites. The duo have also become England internationals under Mikel Arteta and been given the no.7 and no.10 shirts respectively at the club – but Merson says that unless they're in north London for the long haul, they should be sold this summer.

"They are top drawer and they are going to be vital to Arsenal finishing in the top four this season. But I think Arsenal should get them tied down now," Merson wrote in his Daily Star column.

"They should be talking now about five year contracts. Get them signed, and if they don't want to sign, then sell them in the summer.

"Don't hang around and let them run their contracts down and let them go for next to nothing. Test the water because there will be teams chasing them."

Despite Smith Rowe and Saka both being under 22 years old, both have become central to Arteta's Arsenal. Smith Rowe signed a long-term contract last summer, claiming that he wanted to become a one-club player, while Saka penned a deal the summer before.

The rumours are, however, that the winger is set to be offered another deal soon in order to rebuff transfer interest. Liverpool and Manchester City are both said to be looking at Saka.

