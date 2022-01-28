Arsenal report: Ruben Neves targeted, as Gunners 'reach agreement' over another midfielder

Arsenal are looking to bring Ruben Neves to the Emirates Stadium late in the transfer window.

That's the report from the Daily Express, who claim that the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder is being lined up, after a deal for Juventus star Arthur Melo fell through – despite the Gunners striking an agreement with the Old Lady.

Arsenal were reportedly interested in the Portuguese no.8 last summer when it appeared that Granit Xhaka would be leaving London Colney for Roma. When Jose Mourinho's side didn't match the north Londoners value for the Swiss national captain, however, the deal was scrapped. The 29-year-old signed a new deal to protect his value.

But Mikel Arteta is reportedly still a fan of Neves and with Arsenal needing reinforcements in midfield ahead of the second half of the season, the club could accelerate plans to bring in a long-term figure.

Director Edu is said to have struck a deal with Juventus for Arthur that would see the former Gremio and Barcelona man move to the Premier League on an 18-month loan deal. This was rejected by the Arsenal hierarchy though, who would only sanction the wantaway midfielder coming to the Emirates until the end of the season.

Neves would be a long-term replacement for Xhaka, were he to arrive. His passing range and ability to break up play would be suitable for playing next to Thomas Partey, while his leadership and experience would be preferable in such a young team.

Arsenal are yet to officially confirm a signing this winter.

