Arsene Wenger would not get the Arsenal job today, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher believes it would be impossible for a "relative unknown" like Arsene Wenger to get a big job today.

Wenger had previously been employed by Japanese outfit Nagoya Grampus Eight before his move to Highbury in 1996.

And as the north London outfit continue their search for a new boss following the sacking of Unai Emery, Carragher says a club of their size would never take such a gamble today.

“What has changed - or certainly intensified - is the forensic scrutiny managers are under in this digital age; their methods, personality and win/loss statistics are micro-analysed to such a degree that it is as easy to find flaws as observe strengths,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“It is not just the skill-set that needs to be right. Their face must fit. At the elite level, their name needs to be known. We no longer live in a world where a relative unknown like Arsene Wenger can get the Arsenal job.

“Managers with a track record are expected to prove themselves again and regarded out of date if their last trophy was three years ago. Everyone wants the latest shiny new model, not the used car - no matter how reliable it still is.

“Sometimes it seems managers are touted to test the audience reaction. Out-of-work coaches must feel like hopefuls on the X-Factor, football turning into a global popularity contest.

“An owner may take a liking to a candidate, but if he sees a fans poll suggesting that manager will be instantly unpopular there is cause for hesitation. It is reducing the choices, certainly at those clubs who feel they must quell supporter unrest when making a change.

“Four of English football’s biggest clubs - Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton - now have popular ex-playing idols in charge. It is a safe option to appease supporters, albeit in two of those cases a temporary measure. Appointing a club legend guarantees patience and time.”

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from Thursday’s loss to Brighton when they lock horns with West Ham on Monday.

