Aston Villa donate food to homeless charities after game is postponed

Aston Villa are donating food that had been prepared for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea to homeless charities.

The club made the announcement after all Premier League matches were called off until April 4 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Villa said 850 staff packed lunches and hot food would be given away and asked for organisations who wished to receive the food to contact the club.

We are pleased to say that all of the food has now been allocated to a number of homeless charities and housing shelters.— Aston Villa Foundation (@AVFCFoundation) March 13, 2020

An update from the Aston Villa Foundation later read: “We are pleased to say that all of the food has now been allocated to a number of homeless charities and housing shelters. Thank you Twitter for ensuring this food doesn’t go to waste and it is going to those who will really benefit.”

Villa have had two matches postponed, with the trip to Newcastle that had been scheduled for March 21 also called off.