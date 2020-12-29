Ayr recover to force draw with Morton at Somerset Park

Ayr came from behind to earn a point from a 1-1 draw at home to Morton in the Scottish Championship.

The hosts had lost their last two games and fell behind when Aidan Nesbitt scored from the penalty spot in the 26th minute after Cameron Salkeld was fouled by Mark Kerr.

But Ayr responded 12 minutes later when Luke McCowan pounced to score his fifth goal of the season after Morton failed to deal with a Joe Chalmers free-kick.

Ayr went close to a late winner in a game of few chances but Tom Walsh failed to hit the target from Dario Zanatta’s cross.