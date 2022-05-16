Blackpool forward Jake Daniels comes out as gay
Blackpool’s Jake Daniels has become the UK’s first active male professional footballer to come out as gay.
The 17-year-old forward is the first Briton in the men’s professional game to come out publicly as gay since Justin Fashanu in 1990.
He told Sky Sports: “It’s been quite a crazy year. I’m 17. I’ve signed a professional contract. I’ve scored 30 goals this season and I’ve just made my first-team debut in the Championship, coming off the bench against Peterborough.
A message from Jake Daniels. https://t.co/R2wEsniXKVpic.twitter.com/dcznYKtSaD— Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) May 16, 2022
“And now I have decided to come out. Everything has happened at once but it feels right.
“When this season started, I just wanted to prove myself as a player. I think I have. So this was the one last thing in my head that I knew I needed to do.
“Now it’s out, and people know. Now I can just live my life how I want to and you know what? It’s been incredible.”
