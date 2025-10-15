Barcelona want Liverpool striker as Robert Lewandowski replacement: Bombshell Anfield report

Liverpool's attacking resources are the envy of the Premier League following the capture of Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak over the summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Newcastle United were left licking their wounds, and counting their millions, respectively, after the two forwards decided on Anfield as the next step in their careers.

Isak in particular was the subject of a summer-long transfer saga as Newcastle dug their heels in over their asking price, eventually parting with the Sweden international for £125 million.

Barcelona want to tempt Alexander Isak away from Liverpool

A general view of the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium under construction (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

As has often been the case in world football, though, Liverpool may not prove to be the 26-year-old's final destination.

According to ex-Barcelona, Valencia and Middlesbrough midfielder Gaizka Mendieta, Camp Nou could be next on the agenda for Isak.

Gaizka Mendieta

Speaking to OLBG, Mendieta said: "There was talk in Spain of Alexander Isak going to Barcelona before he joined Liverpool who are stronger financially.

"Of course there will be links between the best strikers and Real Madrid and Barcelona, at the moment Barca still have Robert Lewandowski, but they’ll be looking for his replacement next year and Isak will be looked at."

Thirty-seven-year-old Lewandowski's career is winding down, while Hansi Flick will likely to try Marcus Rashford as his centre-forward whenever the decorated Pole is unavailable, but there is no guarantee the Manchester United loanee remains beyond the end of this season.

For that reason, Barcelona are in the market for a league-leading centre-forward, which Mendieta believes could be Isak.

Alexander Isak in Liverpool training (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He's a great striker, he's been in LaLiga already, he knows the competition. His performances last season for Newcastle were amazing.

"So far, he seems to be settling quickly into Liverpool. Great strikers are never short of offers and opportunities in either Premier League or of course in Spain with the bigger clubs."

Lewandowski's contract expires this summer, although Barcelona do have the option to extend his deal by a further year. Even so, Los Cules could find themselves without Lewandowski or Rashford by next July, at which point a new starting striker will be a necessity.