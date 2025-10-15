How to watch Morocco vs France: Live streams for FIFA U-20 World Cup semi-final

Watch Morocco vs France today to see two sets of youngsters battle it out for a place in the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, with all the details here on live streaming globally.

Morocco vs France: Key information ► Date: Wednesday, 15 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 4pm local time / 5pm ET / 9pm BST ► Venue: Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander, Chile ► FREE stream: FIFA+ (select territories), SBS On Demand (Australia) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Morocco topped Group C before getting past South Korea and then the USA in the knockout rounds.

France, meanwhile, only finished third in Group E but squeezed into the knockouts and have continued to squeeze their way through the tournament, beating Japan 1-0 and then Norway 2-1.

It should be a tight game with the opportunity to check out some future stars, so read on for all the information on how to watch Morocco vs France online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

Watch Morocco vs France for FREE

You can watch Morocco vs France for free in numerous countries.

The FIFA+ streaming service is providing a free live stream in certain territories, including the UK. The stream, however, is geo-restricted in countries that have a dedicated broadcast deal in place, including the USA.

Additionally, public broadcaster SBS has free live coverage of Morocco vs France in the FIFA U20 World Cup, streaming via SBS On Demand.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Morocco vs France from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Argentina vs Colombia is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Morocco vs France in the US

Fans in the US can watch Morocco vs France in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on cable channel Fox Sports 2. Kick-off is at 7pm ET.