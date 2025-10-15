How to watch Morocco vs France: Live streams for FIFA U-20 World Cup semi-final
All the viewing details for the clash for the final in Chile
Watch Morocco vs France today to see two sets of youngsters battle it out for a place in the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, with all the details here on live streaming globally.
► Date: Wednesday, 15 October 2025
► Kick-off time: 4pm local time / 5pm ET / 9pm BST
► Venue: Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander, Chile
► FREE stream: FIFA+ (select territories), SBS On Demand (Australia)
Morocco topped Group C before getting past South Korea and then the USA in the knockout rounds.
France, meanwhile, only finished third in Group E but squeezed into the knockouts and have continued to squeeze their way through the tournament, beating Japan 1-0 and then Norway 2-1.
It should be a tight game with the opportunity to check out some future stars, so read on for all the information on how to watch Morocco vs France online, on TV, and from anywhere today.
Watch Morocco vs France for FREE
You can watch Morocco vs France for free in numerous countries.
The FIFA+ streaming service is providing a free live stream in certain territories, including the UK. The stream, however, is geo-restricted in countries that have a dedicated broadcast deal in place, including the USA.
Additionally, public broadcaster SBS has free live coverage of Morocco vs France in the FIFA U20 World Cup, streaming via SBS On Demand.
Watch Morocco vs France from anywhere
How to watch Morocco vs France in the US
Fans in the US can watch Morocco vs France in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on cable channel Fox Sports 2. Kick-off is at 7pm ET.
