Unhappy Manchester United player seeks January transfer exit: report

Joshua Zirkzee looks dejected after missing his penalty in the FA Cup shootout defeat against Fulham

Manchester United are without back-to-back league wins during Ruben Amorim's 11-month tenure but will be seeking to put that right this weekend with victory over rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils' hierarchy are sticking with Amorim despite a difficult year at Old Trafford and the head coach's resistance to changing his 3-4-3 formation.

Nevertheless, Man United have recorded the highest Expected Goals (xG) total in the Premier League this season which suggests Amorim's attackers are doing their bit.

Manchester United attacker wants out of Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

And it's just as well, considering Sir Jim Ratcliffe sanctioned a transfer spend in excess of £200 million on three new arrivals in the summer.

Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have given Man United's attack a facelift, although that has meant other players have been left without minutes.

One such individual is Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, who is reportedly keen on leaving the club permanently in the winter transfer window.

The January transfer period is fast-approaching and will open in just over two-and-a-half months.

Zirkzee has scored just seven goals in 53 outings for Man United since his £36.5 million (€42.5 million) move from Bologna and could make a return to Italy before long.

According to Italian daily newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Zirkzee is unhappy at Old Trafford having featured only three times in the league this season, none of which have been from the start.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reportedly, AS Roma and Como are keen on a move for the Dutchman whose last Premier League goal came on 1 December, 2024, in a 4-0 win over Everton.

Financing a transfer for Zirkzee would represent a significant outlay for most Italian clubs, but Gazzetta claim it could be possible for Como.

A return to Serie A would see Zirkzee follow the path trodden by fellow Man United outcast Rasmus Hojlund, who is currently impressing whilst on loan at Napoli.