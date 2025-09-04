One of England’s uncapped new call-ups has spoken of enjoying proving his doubters wrong as he progresses in his career.

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence was included in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for their World Cup qualifying matches against Andorra and Serbia.

It was Spence’s first senior selection for the national team and marks the culmination of his return from frustrating early days in north London. Tuchel picked him ahead of Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold prior to the Andorra game at Villa Park on Saturday.

Djed Spence is back to his best under Thomas Frank

Spurs boss Thomas Frank (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Londoner was on a positive path in the summer of 2022. Formerly a Fulham academy player, Spence had spent the previous season on loan with Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough and parlayed a hugely impressive campaign into a dream move to Spurs.

That transfer didn’t quite go to plan. Manager Antonio Conte dismissed Spence as a ‘club signing’ but did give him a handful of appearances before the full-back was sent on the first of three loans – to Rennes, Leeds United and Genoa – that totalled just 31 league appearances.

Djed Spence of Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

The England Under-21 international bounced back with Spurs, winning the Europa League under Ange Postecoglou and playing the entirety of Spurs’ first three Premier League fixtures this season.

Spurs won Thomas Frank’s first two matches against Burnley and Manchester City without conceding a goal and Spence was deployed on the left in both.

Speaking to the press after his call-up, the defender addressed his troubled journey since leaving Middlesbrough.

“The biggest hurdle is when I signed for Tottenham and I didn’t necessarily feel the love straight away,” said Spence.

Djed Spence celebrates while at Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty)

“I was on such a high going into the club. I’d done really well, got promoted with Nottingham Forest. I am buzzing, I am going to sign for Tottenham.

“So to hear comments like that [from Conte] wasn’t nice. It does shatter your confidence a bit. I almost came crashing down because of comments from the manager and not playing. I was in a difficult space.”

Spence described himself as a fighter and admitted that he keeps a ‘mental note’ of his doubters and revels in proving them wrong.

“I’ve always had that from a young age, from grassroots football to academy – if you’re going to stay on or get released or get your scholar [contract] – to being a professional. I’ve always had to fight for my position and deal with disappointment,” he said.

Spence has joined up with the England squad for the first time and would love to make his senior international debut at Villa Park.

If he does so, he’ll become the first practising Muslim to play for England.