'The Boy's A Bit Special' Rio Ngumoha eyeing second Liverpool scalp after impressing Arne Slot

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha is one of English football's most exciting up-and-coming talents

The London-born teenager swapped Chelsea's academy setup for Liverpool shortly after his 16th birthday, already dubbed one of English football's rising stars.

Within months, Ngumoha became involved in senior training, appearing on the substitutes' bench for a League Cup tie against Southampton.

Before long, he was named in the starting line-up as Liverpool boss Arne Slot selected a second-string XI to face Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup, before featuring - and scoring - at Anfield during pre-season just gone.

Rio Ngumoha has already leapfrogged Liverpool teammate Federico Chiesa in Arne Slot's pecking order

Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

But, it was in the 100th-minute at St. James' Park when Ngumoha, 16 at the time, well-and-truly arrived on the scene. Mo Salah's ball across the Newcastle box was dummied by Dominik Szoboszlai for the teenage forward to stroke past Nick Pope with the surety and precision of the man who set him up.

Listed as a right-footed left-winger, Ngumoha is a straight-line attacker, comfortable on both feet and a fearless dribbler who'll run at his man, leaving defenders' legs in a tangle. Akin to a bowling ball making light work of remaining pins, Ngumoha has bamboozled youth team defences at Cobham and the AXA Training Centre, because, of course, opponents find the only recourse to the youngster's skill is to double and triple up on him.

What is 'The Boy's A Bit Special'? FourFourTwo's long-running 'The Boy's A Bit Special' feature has been going since the magazine's first issue, highlighting the best young players in the United Kingdom and abroad. As of September 2025, we've given it a revamp. Our youth football expert Joe Donnohue will be profiling four teenagers each month, explaining why they're, well, a bit special.

Rio Ngumoha dons Liverpool's change strip away at Burnley (Image credit: Getty Images)

While there is fluidity to his game that belies his years, Ngumoha's dribbling style is more jagged, perhaps more unpredictable. He boasts good acceleration and strength for his size and technically, is no match for age-mates.

Only contracted players are permitted to go out on loan, so he won't be doing that as he's expected to sign a first pro deal at Anfield and has been named in Liverpool's Champions League squad. Given the impact he's already had, there was probably little danger of that happening anyway.

Did You Know? Ngumoha could become English football's most expensive 16-year-old ever, once a fee for his Chelsea to Liverpool switch is decided by an independent employment tribunal.

Rio Ngumoha on his UEFA Champions League debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ngumoha's minutes and exposure will be managed, as they should, but there's little stopping the youngest Premier League goalscorer for 20 years going right to the top.

After Cody Gakpo's start to the season, the Dutchman may be looking over his shoulder having seen what Ngumoha has done to the established left-wing pecking order in a few brief appearances.

Federico Chiesa was overlooked for Slot's Champions League 'A List' with 'Rio' - as he prefers to be known - selected instead. Gakpo could well be next.

In 12 months' time, we might even be talking about the 18-year-old who starts on the wing for the back-to-back Premier League champs.