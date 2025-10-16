Arsenal man says Ruben Amorim is 'talking nonsense' in blistering rant at Old Trafford boss

Ruben Amorim ought to know by now how to deal with flak from the media after 11 months at the helm of Manchester United.

The Portuguese coach hasn't had it all his own way at Old Trafford but remains backed by the club's hierarchy, who appear reluctant to make a change in the dugout.

Face of the Man United ownership, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has cited the example set by Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, of sticking by their man and trusting in the long-term project despite the club finding themselves in a difficult spot at present.

Ruben Amorim is 'talking nonsense' says serial winner and ex-Arsenal man

Man United are backing Ruben Amorim despite the club's worst-ever Premier League finish last term, and a middling start to the new campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

One former Arsenal midfielder isn't buying what Amorim has to say in his press conferences, though.

Emmanuel Petit is a Premier League champion, 1998 FIFA World Cup winner and 2000 European Championship victor, so knows a thing or two about how to get the right results on the pitch.

Emmanuel Petit scores in the 1998 FIFA World Cup Final against Brazil (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the game has indisputably moved on in the past 25 years, Petit believes there are some evergreen principles Amorim is not upholding at Old Trafford.

"Don't be ridiculous. Ruben Amorim is talking absolute nonsense," Petit said, speaking to Boyle Sports, who offer the latest football betting odds. "Your players know what you're saying is absolute nonsense too.

"How can you [make excuses] when you manage for Manchester United? If you are not able to deal with critics when you manage or play for big clubs and are receiving so much money, then change clubs. Don't work with top clubs.

"I've been a player for top clubs with huge expectations. When I was on the pitch, I never tried to find excuses.

Emmanuel Petit alongside another serial winner, Arsene Wenger

"You just take your own responsibility, be a man. I know I've been very upset with critics, some of what they said was unfair most of the time, but you have to deal with it," the Frenchman added.

Petit was part of Arsenal's double-winning side in 1997/98 and followed up domestic success with World Cup victory on home turf that summer.

"There are so many people at Manchester United who are missing the character and personality to change it. Honestly, guys, if you can't do that, just be honest with yourself in the mirror.

"Say, ‘I'm not able to do that because I'm scared.’ This is it. So be honest and change."