Quiz! Can you name every World Cup winner in order?
From 1930 to 2022, give us the names of every nation to lift the Coupe de Monde
Football quiz time – and this one's a classic.
We're fast-approaching 100 years of the World Cup, with the very first edition of the greatest show on Earth coming in 1930 – and with qualification well under way for next year's tournament, we want you to name all 22 previous winners.
But there's a twist – we don't just want you to name every country to have won it but to do so in order. There's just five minutes on the clock, so get cracking – and tell us how many you got in the comments.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023.
