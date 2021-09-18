Bottom side Dunfermline hold leaders Inverness to draw

Bottom side Dunfermline put the brakes on cinch Championship leaders Inverness’ rampant start to the season by holding the visitors to a goalless draw at East End Park.

The winless Pars were first to threaten as Lithuanian defender Vytas Gaspuitis headed just wide of Mark Ridgers’ goal in the fifth minute.

But in-form Inverness – who won their first five league games – soon took control and carved out chances for Danny Devine, Shane Sutherland and Kirk Broadfoot, with none able to score an opener before half-time.

Kai Kennedy gave the Caley Jags a fright when he fired just over in the 63rd minute and Inverness’ summer signing Billy Mckay quickly responded with another attempt that rose too high at the other end.

The best opportunity of the game fell to Nikolay Todorov with 13 minutes to go, but the Bulgarian watched Ridgers smother his header after connecting with a Craig Wighton ball.