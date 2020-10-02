Brighton allow Viktor Gyokeres to join Swansea on loan

Brighton boss Graham Potter has allowed young forward Viktor Gyokeres to join his former club Swansea on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has played eight times for the Seagulls and netted in the Carabao Cup win over Portsmouth last month, but will spend the campaign at the Sky Bet Championship side.

“Viktor has made good progress last season and at the start of this one; his selection for our three Carabao Cup ties reflects that,” Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth said.

“This loan spell is the next stage in his development. He will get regular game-time at Championship level and with a club Graham (Potter) knows well.

“We wish him well for the season ahead at Swansea and David Weir’s loans team will be monitoring his performances closely.”

Gyokeres impressed at St Pauli last season with seven goals in 26 appearances for the German second-tier side.

The Sweden international moved to Brighton in January 2018 and will be eligible to make his Swansea debut in Saturday’s league clash with Millwall.