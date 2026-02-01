How to watch Arsenal vs Corinthians: TV & Streaming details for FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2026 final

Watch Champions League winners Arsenal in the final of the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup, with all the broadcast details for the competition right here in this guide.

Women's Champions Cup key information • Date: Sunday, 1 February 2026 • Kick-off: 6pm GMT / 1pm ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), FIFA+ (select locations) • FREE Stream: FIFA+ • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

UEFA Women's Champions League winners Arsenal will feature in the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, which takes place in London in January and February 2026.

The new global competition brings together the champions from each of the six continental confederations, as FIFA continue their attempted expansion of elite women’s club football.

After beating Moroccan side AS FAR in the semi-final on Wednesday, the final sees the Gunners take on Brazilian side Corinthians at Emirates Stadium.

Women's Champions Cup free live streams

You can watch the Women's Champions Cup final for free in certain locations through FIFA+.

FIFA+ is FIFA's own streaming operation – it is a free service but is only available in countries that don't have a dedicated broadcaster. That means users in the UK will be geo-blocked.

Watch Women's Champions Cup from anywhere

Away from home right now? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the Women's Champions Cup. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch Women's Champions Cup in the UK

The FIFA Women's Champions Cup final between Arsenal and Corinthians will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Women's Champions Cup in the US

Fans in the USA can watch the Women's Champions Cup for free on FIFA+.

You can also watch FIFA+ through DAZN on the free plan.

Women's Champions Cup preview

The Women’s Champions Cup follows a similar format to the former men’s Club World Cup, featuring the champions from UEFA, CAF, AFC, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and OFC.

Arsenal are representing Europe after historically lifting the Women’s Champions League in Lisbon last season. They beat Morocco’s AS FAR, winners of the CAF Women’s Champions League, in the semi-finals.

The other semi-final saw Brazilian side Corinthians, champions of the Copa Libertadores, overcome USA’s Gotham FC, as the NWSL side won the inaugural CONCACAF W Champions Cup in May.

The Gunners now face a Brazilian side, who are out of season, in the final of the first edition of this tournament, with a chance of a first piece of silverware of the season, alongside a hefty prize of USD 2.3 million.

The third-place play-off between Gotham FC and AS FAR kicks off at 14:45 GMT, while the final will take place at 18:00 GMT.

FourFourTwo's prediction

I predict an Arsenal victory at the Emirates.

Much has been made of the advantage Arsenal carry into this match, with Corinthians out of season and Arsenal backed by a home crowd.

If they capitalise on this, they should be well-placed to claim the inaugural title and the bragging rights that come with it.