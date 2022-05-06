Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu ruled out of Manchester United clash
By PA Staff published
Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been ruled out against Manchester United because of a groin injury.
Boss Graham Potter has revealed that Mwepu is likely to miss the last three games of the Premier League season.
Jeremy Sarmiento will sit out United’s visit to the south coast because of a hamstring problem but Potter has said that otherwise Brighton are in good health.
Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly will both miss the trip for Manchester United but Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have returned to training.
Rashford is suffering with bronchitis while Bailly has a back problem.
They join Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw on the list of confirmed absentees, with Jadon Sancho also expected to miss out again with tonsillitis.
Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, McGill, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Webster, Offiah, Bissouma, Duffy, Mac Allister, Gross, March, Lallana, Leonard, Caicedo, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.
Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Jones, Lindelof, Telles, Fernandez, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Mejbri, Lingard, Shoretire, Fernandes, Mata, Garnacho, Elanga, Ronaldo.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.