Bryson fitness boost for Aberdeen

Aberdeen will have Craig Bryson back in their squad for the visit of Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic.

The former Derby midfielder has been out for a lengthy period with an ankle problem.

Defender Ash Taylor (calf) will train on Saturday with a view to making the game while Greg Leigh (shin) and Scott Wright (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon’s list of casualty concerns is set to reduce ahead of Sunday’s trip to Pittodrie.

Right-back Jeremie Frimpong (leg) and midfielder Nir Bitton (hamstring) have returned to training this week and are pushing to be involved.

Hatem Abd Elhamed (groin) has also rejoined Lennon’s group but he is unlikely to feature against the Dons, while forward Mikey Johnston (knee) remains out.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Hernandez, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, Hedges, Anderson, Ferguson, D Campbell, McGinn, Ojo, McLennan, McGeouch, Kennedy, Cosgrove, Main, Bryson, Cerny.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Hayes, Ajer, Bolingoli, Simunovic, Taylor, Jullien, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Rogic, Ntcham, Christie, Forrest, Soro, Elyounoussi, Edouard, Klimala, Griffiths, Welsh, Gordon, Bain.