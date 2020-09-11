Callum Davidson hopes to find a way to complete the season in Scotland

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the Scottish Premiership season will be played to a conclusion despite the looming threat of a second coronavirus wave.

With cases of the deadly disease spreading across the country, there are fears a winter spike could play havoc with a fixture list already bursting at the seams.

But Davidson is confident there will not be a repeat of last term, when Hampden bosses were forced to call a halt to action as the virus took hold.

Davidson has already felt the impact of coronavirus this season after Saints’ opening home fixture was postponed when the ‘Aberdeen Eight’ were forced to self-isolate following a breach of Covid-19 safeguards.

Confirmation of three more positive tests this week – including St Mirren keeper Jak Alnwick and Hamilton’s Lee Hodson, who share a flat – has raised fears more games could come under threat in the coming weeks.

But Davidson believes top-flight fixtures should go ahead if outbreaks at clubs remain minor.

He said: “I think we’ll definitely finish the season. It’s a moving, changing situation and I think we just have to move and adapt with the times and follow the rules.

“If we can do that I’m sure we’ll get the season finished.

“Whether we have fans in sooner or later, that will depend on how the tests go. But I’m a positive person and I’d definitely say we’ll finish the season.

“We’re going to get cases. I just don’t think we can cancel the games because one person has it. I think it’s really important we try to find a way that we can play games every week.”

Saints travel to Fir Park on Saturday to face a Motherwell side propping up the table.

But the Perth boss is not fooled by the league standings.

He said: “We’ve watched a lot of Motherwell this season and they’ve played really well. They probably haven’t got the points they deserved.

“They finished third last season so they’re a good team and they’ve added to that with some good signings.

“I think it will be a really tough game. We need to make sure we’re not looking at the league positions and where they’re sitting.

“We need to remember with what they did last season and be prepared for the kind of display.”

Davidson is still looking to make a couple of additions to his squad to boost competition for places.

And he confirmed Wallace Duffy could head out on loan amid reported interest from Morton and Cove Rangers.

He said: “Wallace is at that age where he needs to go play, so I’ll have a discussion with Wallace. If something comes along which is right for him then we’ll have a look at it. It would be a loan.”