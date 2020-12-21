Carabao Cup final pushed back to April 25 in hope more fans can attend
By PA Staff
The Carabao Cup final has been pushed back to April 25 in a bid to be able to welcome fans to Wembley to watch the match, the EFL has announced.
The game was due to be played on February 28.
In confirming the decision, the EFL said: “The number of fans permitted will be dependent on Government guidance in place at the time and it is hoped that moving the date to later in the year will give clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person.”
This season’s @Carabao_Cup Final has been rescheduled.— EFL (@EFL) December 21, 2020
The decision follows the introduction of new tier four restrictions in large parts of south-eastern and eastern England at the weekend.
In tiers three and four spectators are barred from attending matches.
The quarter-finals of the competition are being played on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
The final will kick off at 4pm, the EFL has said.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.