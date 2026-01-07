How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV coverage for Premier League west London derby

Liam Rosenior will take charge of Chelsea after Wednesday's game at Fulham

Watch Fulham vs Chelsea today as the Blues play their final game before Liam Rosenior takes over as manager. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Fulham vs Chelsea key information • Date: Wednesday, 7 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Chelsea have started 2026 in chaotic fashion, dispensing with the services on unsettled head coach Enzo Maresca and replacing him from within the BlueCo family with Liam Rosenior.

The now-former Strasbourg boss has a monolithic challenge ahead of him but isn't expected to be in charge until after the Blues' game at Fulham.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Fulham vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Fulham vs Chelsea on TV in the UK?

Fulham vs Chelsea will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and the Sky Sports+ app as part of a full programme of Sky Sports coverage in the Premier League this week.

Fulham vs Chelsea will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and the Sky Sports+ app as part of a full programme of Sky Sports coverage in the Premier League this week.

Watch Fulham vs Chelsea in the US

Fulham vs Chelsea is one of several of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Fulham vs Chelsea is one of several of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.

Football fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.

Watch Fulham vs Chelsea from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Fulham vs Chelsea is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Fulham vs Chelsea: Premier League preview

Fulham manager Marco Silva is understandably in the spotlight with another prestigious but poisoned top job now open at Manchester United. For now, he'll be plotting a way to take advantage of Chelsea's flux.

The Cottagers are right in the thick of the Premier League's condensed middle. They started the week in the bottom half but would go level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea if they beat them.

Silva has his team primed to pick up results. They drew their last two league fixtures but won the three before that, seeing off three of the bottom four without fuss. Harrison Reed's extraordinary equaliser earned them a home point against Liverpool on Sunday.

Fulham are thriving despite the absence of three key players. Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Calvin Bassey all featured in Nigeria's 4-0 win over Mozambique to book an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Algeria on Saturday.

Tickets

Rosenior will be watching intently at the stadium where he first played in the Premier League. The former Fulham defender takes over a Chelsea team in fifth place but within kicking distance of the seven teams beneath them.

The Blues hierarchy will expect immediate results and the continuation of Chelsea's involvement in the Champions League both this season and next, so putting right a four-game winless stretch will be the first order of business.

Calum McFarlane, Chelsea's Under-21 coach, oversaw a respectable draw against Manchester City and confirmed on Tuesday that he'll be in the dugout again before Rosenior steps in for the FA Cup game at the weekend.

The new boss will see his first six matches in the league as winnable. The seventh, at the start of March, will be away at Arsenal. That's a yardstick fixture in anyone's money.

Fulham vs Chelsea: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 1-1 Chelsea

FourFourTwo is predicting a draw, an outcome that's becoming familiar to both of these west London rivals.