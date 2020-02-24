Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths relieved to end home goal drought

Leigh Griffiths expressed relief at getting back on the scoresheet at Parkhead with the third goal in Celtic’s 3-1 win over Kilmarnock on Sunday.

After a disrupted start to the season due to injury worries and personal problems he had not hit the net at home since a 7-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win over St Johnstone on August 3 last year.

The Hoops striker has returned to form in 2020 as strike partner to Odsonne Edouard and after Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer had cancelled out Eamonn Brophy’s early penalty for the visitors, both Neil Lennon’s forwards were on target.

French forward Edouard, 22, scored his 26th goal of the season and Griffiths notched his eighth of the campaign after Killie midfielder Alan Power was sent off by referee Kevin Clancy for picking up the second of two yellow cards with a foul on Jeremie Frimpong.

The champions went 12 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table, having played a game more than the Light Blues who were held to a 2-2 draw at St Johnstone.

“I’m feeling good, that’s my first goal at home since August, so it was a relief,” said 29-year-old Griffiths.

“I’m happy to contribute to the team, whether it’s goals or setting up others.

“It’s been brilliant just being back involved and hopefully it will continue for a long, long time.

“The partnership with Odsonne is still growing. Since we’ve been paired together we’ve tried to link up the play as much as we can.

“You see his movement. He’s a great talent and he’s only going to get better.

“As a striker you’ve got to score goals but the guy has got the whole package, whether it’s scoring or linking the play.

“You see him around the box, we try to link up as much as possible and bring in a few others. It’s working well and long may it continue.”