Champions League draw: Manchester City and Chelsea face toughest route to August's final

Manchester City will be hoping their slender 2-1 lead over Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg will give them the advantage as they look to set up a last eight meeting with either Juventus or Lyon.

The Champions League quarter-final has been drawn before the conclusion of the round of 16, which was halted due to the Coronavirus outbreak back in March. Second legs of the last 16 will be completed in August before the rest of the tournament begins (current scores of active games in brackets below). Here is how the teams will face-off:

QF.1: Manchester City/Real Madrid (2-1) vs Juventus/Lyon (0-1)

QF.2: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

QF.3: Napoli/Barcelona (1-1) vs Chelsea/Bayern Munich (0-3)

QF.4: Atalanta vs PSG

The quarter-finals will be decided in one-off matches, meaning no chances of redemption in second legs. They will also be played at neutral venues across Portugal, with teams travelling there and staying in hotels, similar to a World Cup format.

The semis have also been drawn, with the winner of QF.1 playing the winner of QF.3. This could potentially mean an all-English semi-final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

7–8 August: Round of 16 second legs

12–15 August: Quarter-finals (Lisbon)

18–19 August: Semi-finals (Lisbon)

23 August: Final (Stadium of Light, Lisbon)

