Premier League live streams: How to watch the final round of games this weekend

Want to find every single Premier League live stream? You're in the right place.

We're now up to the final day of the Premier League season, with all matches on Sunday, July 26 kicking off simultaneously at 4pm.

The rights are split between Sky Sports and BT Sport.

The final free-to-air game will also take place this Sunday, when Norwich travel to Manchester City.

Here, FFT explains what the next Premier League games to watch are, and how you can watch every game from anywhere in the world.

What are the next Premier League games on TV?

Sunday, July 26

Arsenal v Watford – 4pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion – 4pm (Sky Sports Arena)

Chelsea v Wolves – 4pm (Sky Sports Football)

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur – 4pm (Sky Sports Action)

Everton v AFC Bournemouth – 4pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Leicester City v Manchester United – 4pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Manchester City v Norwich City – 4pm (Sky One / Pick)

Newcastle United v Liverpool – 4pm (BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Extra 2)

Southampton v Sheffield United – 4pm (Sky Sports Mix)

West Ham v Aston Villa – 4pm (BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate)

Which Premier League games this week are free-to-air?

Sunday, July 26

Manchester City v Norwich City – 4pm (Pick)

Southampton v Sheffield United – 4pm (Sky Sports Mix)

What are the new Premier League kick-off times?

Friday fixtures: 8pm.

Saturday fixtures: 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 8pm.

Sunday fixtures: 12pm, 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm.

Monday fixtures: 8pm.

Tuesday fixtures: 6pm and 8pm.

Wednesday fixtures: 6pm and 8pm.

Thursday fixtures: 6pm and 8pm.

Every game for the rest of the season will be televised or live streamed, with the rights split between Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon and the BBC. Free-to-air highlights are available via Match of the Day on the BBC.

Sky will still show the majority of the games, 64 of them, while BT will cover 20, and Amazon and the BBC showing four each.

Watching a Sky Sports game anywhere you like is easy on your mobile, tablet or PC via Sky Go. You can add every Sky Sports channel for £23 a month, or just the football for £18, or – if you don’t fancy a monthly or yearly buy-in – NowTV offers daily, weekly, monthly and yearly passes from £9.99 a day. They also offer a Sky Sports Mobile Month Pass (£5.99 a month), Sky Sports Week Pass (£14.99) and NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass (£33.99 a month).

BT Sport is available is free for new BT broadband and TV customers, £6 a month for existing customers and from £25 a month for current Sky TV customers. Subscribers can use the BT Sport app or BTSport.com to watch on their mobile or PC streaming service.

The Amazon matches will be shown free without an Amazon Prime subscription, while the BBC games will be available to anyone who has a TV license.

In the US, NBC Sports and Telemundo will continue to show live Premier League games (in English or Spanish, depending on your preference). If you shell out for the Premier League Pass, you get all 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. That’s more than the poor Brits manage, and you get to watch Chelsea new boy Christian Pulisic every week. If that price is a bit rich for your blood, though, the Matchday Pass shows 140 exclusive live games (a minimum of four per club, no replays available) for $39.99.

Whichever you chose, they’re available on iOS, Android phones and tablets, desktop web browsers, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI.

Whatever way you look at it, that’s a great deal. Scroll back up to our VPN advice to catch games when you’re away from the Land of the Free.

Just like their North American neighbours, lucky Canadanian football fans can watch every single one of the Premier League’s 380 games in 2019/20 on the streaming platform DAZN. They’re offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. DAZN supports iOS and Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and a gaggle of Smart TVs.

To keep up-to-date with what’s going on in the football world, scroll back up the page and get yourself VPN.

Good news for fans of the round ball game Down Under, Optus have a shiny new three-season deal to show every game of the Premier League season. There are various deals available for existing Optus customers to add football to their package, but you can now get Optus Sport for just $14.99 a month for non-subscribers. It’s available via the Fetch TV box, your Xbox console, or from compatible streaming devices such as phones or tablets supporting iOS and Google Play, plus Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast.

Check out our VPN advice to watch the game when you’re away from Australia.

Across the Tasman Sea, those who can’t live without their live football fix in New Zealand can watch all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – on streaming service Spark Sport. You can get yourself a one-month free trial, with further access at $19.99 a month.

Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year.

Scroll up for our VPN deals to watch the game when you’re not in New Zealand.

Who are the favourites for the Premier League?

Defending champions Manchester City are odds-on favourites with every bookmaker to retain their Premier League title for a third year running. Runners-up Liverpool are the shortest odds-against price, with Jurgen Klopp’s side desperate to add to last season’s Champions League triumph.

Beaten finalists in Madrid, Spurs – complete with record signing Tanguy Ndombele – make up the best of the rest, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal all likely to make up the top six in some order.

Who are the favourites to be relegated from the Premier League?

Championship runners-up Sheffield United are favourites for an immediate return to the second tier, but manager Chris Wilder’s inventive tactics and burning desire to prove people wrong may surprise many. Fellow new boys Norwich are also odds-on with the bookies to go down.

Despite steadying the ship impressively after last season’s poor Premier League start, Sean Dyche’s Burnley are next favourites. Brighton are a similar price at 2/1, with new manager Graham Potter trying to implement a more progressive playing style, along with Rafa Benitez-less Newcastle and play-off winners Aston Villa.

Who will be the top scorer in the Premier League?

Spurs goal machine Harry Kane is a 4/1 favourite to bag the Premier League’s golden boot for a third time. Behind him, 2017/18 winner Liverpool forward Mo Salah, Sergio Aguero of Manchester City and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – who each shared the prize with 22 goals last season – are the next most likely to finish top scorer.

Sadio Mané, Jamie Vardy and Alexandre Lacazette are all good outside bets, offering a bit more value for money.

