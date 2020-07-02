New Premier League kits 2020/21: every released home and away shirt so far

A slightly weird season means we're starting to get new Premier League kits dropping with weeks of the current season still to play.

In some cases, this is because sponsorship deals expired at the end of June, while others seemingly just believe this is the right time of year to do it.

Only a few have been released so far, but we're already looking forward to what Nike's new partnership with Liverpool will entail, while Adidas have a lot to live up to with Arsenal after the widely-praised Gunners retro offers this year.

Puma are likely to carry on pushing the boat out with their Manchester City designs – their flagship team in the Premier League – while Chelsea and Tottenham maintain Nike partnerships, and Manchester United keep theirs with Adidas.

Bournemouth

Brand: Umbro

Home

(Image credit: AFC Bournemouth)

Bournemouth were straight out of the blocks, releasing their new shirt ahead of the Premier League's June restart – a new sponsorship deal with Vitality might have something to do with that. The current NHS badges sported by top flight sides sits slightly uncomfortably above that private healthcare provider logo.

The shirt itself is a slightly more 'out there' design than we're used to seeing from the Cherries, with the black and red striped fading and inverting around the chest.

You can catch this at a televised Premier League game near you soon. But, er, possibly not for much longer.

This shirt is not currently available to buy or pre-order

Chelsea

Brand: Nike

Home

(Image credit: Nike)

A slightly plainer offering than last season, and the new sponsor does make it appear as though the Blues are lining up with 11 left-backs.

The dark blue trim is a nice change, and there's certainly nothing wrong with the paving-style design – it's just starkly simple compared to the last 12 months. It won't turn heads, but sometimes playing it a bit safer is worth it.

Chelsea will be lining up in the new kit for the remainder of this season.

You can buy Chelsea's 2020/21 home shirt from Nike here from July 9

West Ham

Brand: Umbro

Home

(Image credit: West Ham / Umbro)

Aesthetically, it's great. The kind of timeless classic shirt that both Umbro and West Ham are great at churning out.

A 125th anniversary special, it is a lovely design and works well with the current, simpler badge.

The problem is that, well, it looks a lot like a fifth anniversary shirt of their 2015/16 kit .

You can pre-order the new kit for £55 from West Ham here

